As lockdown eases, Israelis again gather against Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are demonstrating outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resuming the weekly protest against the Israeli leader after emergency restrictions imposed as part of a coronavirus lockdown were lifted. Scores of smaller demonstrations were held across the country, and organizers claimed some 260,000 people participated nationwide. The protests were curtailed last month after Israel imposed new lockdown regulations in response to a new virus outbreak. The protesters say Netanyahu is unfit to lead while he is on trial for corruption charges. They also say he has mishandled the virus crisis, which has sent unemployment soaring.