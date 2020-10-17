Artist hikes length of Vermont, painting along the way

MANCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — One hiker set off to hike country’s oldest long-distance trail this fall not only to immerse himself in the wilderness but to create art along the way. Wildlife and wilderness artist Rob Mullen is now nearing the end of his 272-mile month-long journey from Canadian border down the length of Vermont and over the state’s highest mountains to the Massachusetts state line. His Long Trail expedition and art is raising money for the Vermont Wildlife Coalition and the Green Mountain Club, which maintains the Long Trail. He says he’s also ending his journey with sense of hope about the country from the strangers he’s met along the trail.