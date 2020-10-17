A few wet snowflakes could fly early Sunday, cooler temps soon to come

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A shot at wet snowflakes possible as a cold front ushers in big cool down.

Temperatures take a nose dive through early in the work week.

Winds of change usher in slim snow chance early Sunday:

A cold front is slicing across Minnesota and Iowa Saturday evening. The next stop on this cold fronts journey across the Midwest is the Stateline region.

That cold front draws closer to the region early Sunday morning, as temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. At least a handful of weather models that meteorologists look at hint at a few wet snowflakes mixing in to a mostly rainy morning. Temperatures at the surface are going to be too warm for any accumulation potential.

Justin's bottom line for the small snow potential this week.

The real reason for the snow potential has to do with what's going on 1,500 to 2,000 feet above the surface. Temperatures drop below-freezing at about 1,500 feet above the surface, supporting that brief window for wet flakes. The window for snow potential opens up after sunrise Sunday and should be wrapping up by 10 a.m. Rain tapers off after lunchtime, with clouds gradually clearing by Sunday evening.

Dropping temperatures ahead:

Following Sunday's cold frontal passage, temperatures take a nosedive. The winds of change bring in highs only in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. As a reminder, average temperatures should be around the 60° mark, so highs will be well below average.

Sunday's showers usher in cooler temperatures, lasting through much of the work week.

Winds Sunday in combination with showery conditions, especially early in the day, add a bit of extra insult to injury. The blustery winds Sunday give way overnight, allowing temperatures to again drop below freezing.

The chilly wake-up call Monday morning gives way to a cool afternoon, with another day of upper 40s anticipated.

Remaining unsettled:

The work week not only features temperatures below average, but also an unsettled pattern. The chance for rain returns Monday, especially during the afternoon. As temperatures fall Monday evening into Tuesday, another round of rain could mix with a few snowflakes. This potential for a rain and snow mix doesn't look to be too disruptive for Tuesday morning's commute.