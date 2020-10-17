21 members of white supremacist orgs charged for guns, drugs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Twenty-one members and associates of white supremacy organizations in Utah are facing charges after court records say they distributed guns and drugs. The indictments came after an investigation that started in June 2019 that focused on the Soldiers of Aryan Culture, Silent Aryan Warriors and Noble Elect Thugs. The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday that the indictments include charges for distributing heroin and methamphetamine, possessing a firearm while selling drugs and having a gun as a felon. Officials say many of the men and women charged have lengthy criminal histories in Utah.