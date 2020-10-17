1-year-old critically hurt; 6 others shot in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa say four children and three adults were shot while eating dinner on Friday night. A 1-year-old was in critical condition Saturday. The victims were shot in a parking lot full of food trucks and families who were dining. Police don’t have any suspects or know the motive, but they say a fight between a man and woman had broken out there early in the evening. Police say a small box-style SUV pulled up to the lot and started firing. The car fled and police are looking for any help finding the suspect.