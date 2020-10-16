Wind Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These strong winds will also combine with dry
air and warm temperatures to bring a very high risk of rapidly
spreading fires, especially in unharvested agricultural fields.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&