Wind Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and

west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These strong winds will also combine with dry

air and warm temperatures to bring a very high risk of rapidly

spreading fires, especially in unharvested agricultural fields.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&