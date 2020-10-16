Watchdog org: Trump ’16 campaign, PAC illegally coordinated

An election watchdog group says new documents from a former insider at a British data firm reveal illegal coordination between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and a billionaire-funded pro-Trump PAC. An updated legal complaint filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission touches on some of the same people involved in today’s presidential race. It also offers an account alleging that Trump’s campaign worked around election rules to coordinate with a super PAC. The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center says now-defunct Cambridge Analytica ignored its own firewall policy, blurring the lines between products created for Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Make America Number 1 super PAC. Trump’s reelection campaign did not offer comment.