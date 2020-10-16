VIRUS DIARY: Becoming a car owner in middle age, abruptly

NEW YORK (AP) — It rolled off the car carrier in Brooklyn. Less than 20 minutes later, the 2015 Mazda CX-5 in a deep blue was this New York-based writer’s first car — ever. He happens to be 50 years old. The pandemic has altered so much in America in ways great and small. In the very small department, it has given a middle-aged man with gray in his beard a teenager’s rite of passage. Why now? The subways, buses and ride sharing platforms are trips not for the nervous and car sharing services aren’t practical or economical for long-term rentals.