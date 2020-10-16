Tennis season winding down with day one of sectionals

MACHESNEY PARK/ROCHELLE (WREX) — The high school tennis season is coming to a close as sectionals kicked off Friday. Local talent performed well at the 2-A Harlem Sectional as Auburn standout Belen Nevenhoven swept her first two matches, 6-0, 6-0. Guilford's Kasey Aucutt also played well, winning her matches in straight sets. If they get through their semifinal matches Saturday, they could meet in the finals.

For the 1-A sectional in Rochelle, Dixon standout and number one seed Riley Bally won her first two matches to advance to the semifinals on Saturday. In her first match she defeated Boylan's Zofia Prasher in consecutive sets, 6-3, 6-2. She then defeated Newman's Sarah Tunick in her next match, winning consecutive sets 6-0, 6-1.

Semifinal and championship matches take place Saturday.