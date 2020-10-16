Stateline Church is asking people to mix religion and politics

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Typically two things you don’t talk about at dinner parties are religion and politics, but Stateline Church in Rockford wants to change that.



To kick off a 2-week series called ,'Thou Shalt Not Be a Jerk,' the church has offered a $50 gift card to encourage people to have healthy discussions with friends, family, and neighbors around what it can look like to love others, regardless of their political beliefs.



Stateline says they wanted to find a way to support local restaurants who are struggling due to the pandemic, and encourage people to have a political and spiritual conversation.



"We want to gather people around the dinner table to talk about politics," says Leslie Petty, connections pastor at Stateline Church, "'How can we not be a jerk during this season?' And then also, let's have dinner and support our local restaurants."



The church says it collected more than $4,500 to give to local restaurants.

