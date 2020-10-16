 Skip to Content

Sewer repair closes Concord Avenue in Rockford starting Monday

10:28 am NewsTop Stories
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford says the Rock River Water Reclamation District will close Concord Avenue between Delaware Street and Green Street starting on Oct. 19.

The city says the closure is due to a sewer repair which is expected to be finished by Nov. 2, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution around the work zone area but traffic control measures will be in place.

Contact the Rock River Water Reclamation District at 815-387-7600 if you have any questions regarding the project and closure.

