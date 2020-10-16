(WREX) -- Saturday marks National Move Over Day and first responders want you to give them space while they're on the side of the road.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office and Public Works urge drivers to move over while they're working. In Wisconsin and in Illinois, drivers must change lanes or slow down when any vehicle is on the side of the road with flashing lights, including first responders, other workers or drivers with their hazard lights on.

In Illinois, the move over law is called Scott's Law, named after Chicago Firefighter Scott Gillen who was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

2019 was a deadly year for Scott's Law violations, including Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, a trooper who was killed while working a semi inspection on U.S. 20 near Freeport.

In July 2019, Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill strengthening Scott's Law and creating a Move Over Task Force.