Rockford suspends recycling pick-up as COVID-19 causes staff shortages

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford suspends recycling pickup for two weeks as Rock River Disposal experiences staffing shortages after a COVID-19 outbreak among drivers.

Starting Oct. 19, any recycling placed on the curb will be picked up and disposed of with garbage, the city said. Yard waste continues weekly.

The two-week suspension is equal to one COVID-19 incubation period when Rock River Disposal will reevaluate staff levels and possibly make more changes.

"The City of Rockford has worked with RRD to support their mitigation efforts and help control the spread of COVID-19 within their staff while having the least impact on our residents," the city said.

Rock River Disposal and the city will communicate any additional changes with residents.

Rockford and other municipalities already made changes to their services earlier this week because of the outbreak.

Due to illness, as well as related isolation and quarantine, from COVID-19, Rock River Disposal (RRD) is experiencing low staffing levels for all of its service contracts.