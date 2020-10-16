Rockford man credits local rehabilitation center for helping improve his health

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man had heart problems earlier in 2020 says he owes much of his recovery to a local cardiac rehab center.

Mercyhealth says Jeff Schneider had heart surgery back in January. After joining a gym and starting his own exercise plan, he became a patient at Mercyhealth's Cardiac Rehabilitation Center.

"What I realized by going through the program was my cardio fitness was not near what it needs to be," said Schneider.

Schneider gets therapy twice a week. He works on improving his health as making healthy lifestyle choices.

"I'm probably three or four times the level of cardio fitness I was before because I mostly did lifting, which it gives you some cardio but not much. So I feel much better," said Schneider.

Mercyhealth's Cardiac Rehabilitation Center just got cardiac rehabilitation certification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).