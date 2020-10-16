Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate rises, approaching 11 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1 is on the verge of seeing additional restrictions being enforced by the state.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 10.6% as of Oct. 13. The region has seen 8 straight days of an increase in the positivity rate, according to IDPH.

The region has been either at or above 8% since late September, causing new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3.



State health officials have continued to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

If Region 1's positivity rate is still at 8% on Saturday, Oct. 17, the state will step in and enforce more restrictions, which could include more businesses closing.

Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, said on Thursday the region should expect to see additional restrictions.