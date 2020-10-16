Trump administration denies California relief for 6 fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has rejected California’s request for disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent wildfires. The fires are among the siege of deadly and destructive blazes that have scorched the state. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom formally submitted a letter to the White House on Sept. 28 asking for a major disaster declaration. Brian Ferguson of the governor’s Office of Emergency Services could not provide a reason for the federal government’s denial. Ferguson told the Los Angeles Times Thursday that California did not ask for a specific dollar amount because damage estimates are not complete.