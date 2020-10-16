Police: 3-year-old shot, killed in Rockford not a drive-by shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department provided a brief update on the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy on Thursday.



Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says Thursday's shooting was not a drive-by or a random act of violence and there's no threat to the public at this time.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of N. Court St. around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the boy was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital where he later died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

Rockford Police say several adults were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and will be interviewed by police. Authorities say one of the people inside the apartment, 25-year-old Octtayges Shanklin, was arrested on weapons charges for an offense earlier this week. Authorities say Shanklin's arrest is not in connection to the death of the 3-year-old.

There are no suspects at this time in the shooting.



Chief O'Shea called the shooting "tragic" and "horrific" during a press conference on Friday morning.



Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara called the shooting "ludicrous" during a press conference on Thursday.



Chief O'Shea also says this is the youngest child to die from gunfire in Rockford this year.



Rockford police say they're investigating the 3-year-old boy's death as a homicide, which would be the city's 26th homicide this year. There were 18 homicides in Rockford in all of 2019.

