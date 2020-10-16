One dead, one charged with aggravated DUI after head-on crash in Oregon

Oregon (WREX) -- One man is dead and another is taken to the hospital and charged after a head-on crash in Oregon on Tuesday.

Oregon Police say they responded to the 1700 block of W. Washington Street around 8:35 Tuesday night.

Police say Scott Disher, of Mt. Morris, was driving a Dodge truck, heading west, when he crossed the center line and hit Andrew Long of leaf river in a Saturn car.

Long died at the scene, according to police.

Disher was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and arrested for Aggravated DUI. He was also cited for DUI, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The crash is still under investigation, Ogle County State's Attorney and the Oregon Police Department are also looking at additional charges.