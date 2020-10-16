More questions on human rights for Beijing Winter Olympics

A coalition of human-rights groups has met with the International Olympic Committee over calls to pull the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing. The on-line meeting included the IOC member who heads up preparations for the Beijing Games and representatives of human-rights groups focused on Tibet, Hong Kong and the western region of Xinjiang. The IOC says awarding the games to a county is not an endorsement of its political system. The human-rights groups are asking why the Olympics should be held in China if the country has interned at least 1 million Uighur Muslims in work camps or re-education camps.