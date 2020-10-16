Man who attacked Virginia protesters avoids federal prison

A California man who pleaded guilty to attacking anti-racism protesters at a white nationalist rally and at a torch-lit march through the University of Virginia’s campus will avoid serving a term in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Norman Moon on Friday sentenced 26-year-old Cole Evan White to 14 months in prison but gave him credit for seven months he served in jail after his arrest and five months of home confinement. That leaves two more months of house arrest. White was one of four members or associates of a white supremacist group called Rise Above Movement charged with conspiring to riot at the rally in August 2017.