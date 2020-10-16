Lebanon praises US mediation in maritime border talks Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun has told a visiting U.S. official that Lebanon “heavily relies” on Washington’s mediation regarding the disputed maritime border with Israel. Aoun said he hopes the U.S. can help the sides overcome difficulties they might face, following his meeting Friday with the top American diplomat for the Middle East. Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. They each claim about 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea as being within their own exclusive economic zones. Israel has already developed a natural gas industry elsewhere in its economic waters.