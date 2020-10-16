Hostage suspect Nicholas August to proceed with private attorney

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man accused in a violent hostage situation in Rockford will proceed with a private attorney.



Nicholas August appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom on Friday in a green jumpsuit while wearing shackles. Appearing in front of Judge Clifford, August confirmed he wanted to proceed with his attorney Glenn Jazwiec. In previous court appearances, August had indicated that he wanted to represent himself.

August also asked the judge if he could continue to show up in person for his proceedings, which she agreed could happen, saying they'd continue to have hearings/statuses in Courtroom A.

Authorities say on Jan. 3, August held a woman hostage inside the Heritage Credit Union in Rockford. After an hour-long standoff, he surrendered. Police say he raped the victim during the incident while holding her at gunpoint.



August is now charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated unlawful restraint, according to Rockford Police.



As 13 WREX reported in January, August has a violent past and has faced multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

August was on the most-wanted list for the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers because of that December 2019 accusation of domestic battery involving strangulation.

Since 2004, he's faced six felony charges and has been found guilty of three of them in Boone and Winnebago counties. Those crimes include domestic battery convictions as well as an incident in 2011 where he faced unlawful restraint and child endangerment charges. He would eventually be found guilty of endangering the life of a child and resisting a peace officer.

On top of the felony charges, August has been charged with more than a dozen misdemeanors in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties.

August has also had 11 order of protections filed against him by eight different people. The first order of protection dates back to 2004, with a most recent one filed in 2017.

Jazwiec told Judge Clifford he and August had discussed some mental health issues facing August he'd like to discuss with the court. Those issues will come up at his next court date, November 6th, 1:30 in Courtroom A with Judge Clifford. 13 News will be in the courtroom and continue to provide updates on this case.

This article initially said August would be represented by a public defender, but has since been updated due to August's representation being private practice.