Guinea’s president, 82, seeks to prolong rule in Sunday vote

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinean President Alpha Conde, 82, is seeking a third term in office Sunday, insisting his attempt to prolong his rule does not make him a dictator. Opposition protesters, though, have decried his candidacy as an illegal power grab and observers fear the vote could lead to unrest in this West African country. Already the International Criminal Court at The Hague has said it is “deeply concerned” about the mounting tensions. Conde made history in 2010 when he became Guinea’s first democratically elected president since independence from France in 1958. After serving 10 years though, he now faces the possibility of serving another decade in power.