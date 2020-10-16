German utility restores water supply to Tesla after stoppage

BERLIN (AP) — A German utility says it is restoring water supply to the construction site of a Tesla factory near Berlin, a day after it was cut off because of an unpaid bill. Utility company WSE said Friday that the payment had arrived and its employees were turning the taps back on. On Thursday, WSE said it had shut down the pipes after repeated warnings, and that a 14-day notice period had expired. Tesla is building its first European factory outside the German capital and aims to eventually build 500,000 electric vehicles there.