...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Several hours of upper 20s and lower 30s temperatures through daybreak. * WHERE...North central and northeast Illinois away from the heart of Chicago and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&