First snowflakes of the season possible in Stateline this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fall color isn't the only thing of beauty reminding us of the changing seasons. This weekend could bring the first snowflakes of the season to the Stateline.

First flakes possible?:

A potent cold front is poised to work through the Stateline late Saturday into early Sunday. Behind this cold front, temperatures to start the next work week dip into the upper 40s across much of Northern Illinois.

https://wrex.com/2020/10/16/first-morning-below-freezing-since-may-indicates-the-cooler-weather-ahead/

As of early Friday morning, model guidance has come into better agreement regarding snow potential. Three of the four major models that meteorologists use show snow early Sunday morning.

Sunday morning could bring our first flakes of the season.

The caveats:

Some complicating factors are involved with this forecast, namely dependence on cold air rushing in behind the cold front.

As a reminder, cold air is typically slow-moving thanks to its dense properties. The coldest air behind cold fronts typically lag behind by several hours. If precipitation associated with the cold front is moving too fast, the opportunity for any snow flakes quickly diminishes early Sunday. The old adage "a day late and a dollar short" comes to mind with this scenario.

A secondary complicating factor is the uncertainty of how much moisture is going to accompany this cold front. Often, these stout cold fronts come through starved of moisture.

Justin's bottom line:

The first snowflakes of the season are possible early Sunday morning. If snow does fall, don't expect for it to stick. Road conditions should remain free and clear of any slushy accumulation with this potential snow. This is going to be more of a novelty snowfall, reminding us that colder times are ahead.

As the event draws closer, forecast details should become more clear. Stay with your 13 Weather Authority on-air and online for the latest updates.