Fire Weather Watch from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR SIGNIFICANT FIRE WEATHER RISK FOR MUCH OF

NORTHERN ILLINOIS SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for SIGNIFICANT FIRE WEATHER RISK, which is in effect from

Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* Affected Area…Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, La Salle,

Kendall, Grundy and Will.

* Winds…South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Timing…Late Saturday morning through early Saturday evening.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 27 percent.

* Impacts…The combination of strong winds, very low relative

humidity, mild temperatures, and exceptionally dry fuels will

likely promote extremely dangerous behavior of any fires on

Saturday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

&&