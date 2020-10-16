 Skip to Content

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former GOP lawmaker has been charged with allegedly assaulting an elections official at an early voting site in Wake County, North Carolina. Law enforcement arrived after the polls opened at 8 a.m. Friday and cited Gary Pendleton with a Class 3 misdemeanor. He will not be permitted to serve as a poll observer for the rest of this election cycle, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Pendleton plans to appeal the assault charge in court. 

Associated Press

