CPS to bring pre-K and special-needs children back to school

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools says pre-kindergarten and many special education students will return to the classroom by the end of December. On Friday, district officials said in a letter to parents that it needed to act after seeing a significant drop in enrollment for such students _ particularly among Black children. And the district added that that a host of measures to protect the health of their “most vulnerable ” students will be in place when they return. The Chicago Teachers Union vowed to fight what it called a “ill-timed, reckless and illegal” move that risks the health of those students.