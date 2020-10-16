Community members mourn death of 3-year-old boy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Community members and neighbors, shocked to hear the news of a 3-year-old boy shot and killed.

"I don't know what to do. I don't know how to feel. I am genuinely disgusted," said Anthony Fort Jr.

"This is not god's plan. This is murder," said Susan Tychewicz, neighbor.

On Thursday morning, neighbor Susan Tychewicz saw police cradling the 3-year-old baby.

"My initial reactions were oh my god why are they carrying that child to the ambulance," said Tychewicz.

A picture she says she can't get out of her head.

"I am sure they were very upset carrying this little 3-year-old that was shot in the head. Shot in the head," said Tychewicz.

When community member, Anthony Fort Jr. heard about the shooting he said, "my stomach hurt. It hurt. I barely slept last night."

He said he felt he needed to do something, something to help.

"It's tragic and unfortunate that this little boy who hasn't even been able to experience life yet, his life has been cut short," Said Fort Jr.

Fort Jr. and friend, Blazey Onyango, will hold a candlelight vigil at Davis Park on Saturday night at 6:30pm.

"We are remembering the life of the young man who lost his life and we are also praying for a new, a better a change. Something different," said Fort Jr.

Fort Jr. says all are welcome.

"There is nothing else that we can do other than pray," said Fort Jr.