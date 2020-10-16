China defends Confucius Institutes now under fire from US

BEIJING (AP) — Under scathing political attacks from the Trump administration, China is defending its Confucius Institutes as apolitical facilitators of cultural and language exchange. The administration last week urged U.S. schools and colleges to rethink their ties to the institutes that bring Chinese language classes to America but, according to federal officials, also invite a “malign influence” from China. A foreign ministry spokesperson is accusing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. politicians of acting out of “ideological prejudice and personal political interests” and having “deliberately undermined the cultural and educational exchanges and cooperation between China and the U.S.” The program has drawn mounting scrutiny from U.S. officials amid increased tensions with China.