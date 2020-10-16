Authorities: Top Mexico official helped smuggle drugs to US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. authorities allege that Mexico’s former defense minister helped smuggle thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States in exchange for bribes. Court documents unsealed Friday in New York alleged that Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda acted on behalf of the H-2 cartel while defense secretary from 2012 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto. The post positioned Cienfuegos as a critical figure in efforts by Mexico and its allies to combat drug trafficking. He was arrested Thursday as he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport.