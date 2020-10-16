Australian man faces life in prison over large cocaine haul

SYDNEY (AP) — A Sydney man is facing life in prison after Australian police intercepted cocaine worth $168 million concealed in frozen fruit products from Brazil. The Australian Federal Police and Border Force officers seized 1,214 pounds of the drug hidden in pallets of banana pulp and branded with koala pictures in Sydney. They also arrested a 68-year-old man at Forestville in the city’s northwest following a tipoff from American authorities about the suspect shipment, which arrived in Australia on September 21. Police allege the man, Mark De Hesselle, collected 139 boxes of the pulp and removed the drugs. Police say COVID-19 border restrictions have not prevented criminal groups trying a range of methods to bring illicit drugs into Australia.