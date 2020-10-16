Area schools decide between traditional snow days, remote learning days

STATELINE (WREX) — All Illinois schools shut down abruptly in March when the COVID-19 pandemic first started and were forced to shift to remote learning.

Now, nearly seven months into the pandemic, schools have adjusted to the "new normal." Many schools moved classes fully online, created a hybrid model of learning, or returned to all in-person classes.

With remote learning on the rise, will area schools still have traditional snow days or will they opt for remote learning days?

We've begun talking to schools in our area to see what their plans for are for any snow days. Here's what we know so far:

Winnebago County

Rockford Public Schools: RPS 205 has not made an official decision yet, but the plan to be presented to the school board will include traditional snow days. Leaders plan to introduce their plan at the November school board meeting.

Boylan High School: Because each student has their own technology and the school is already doing remote learning to some degree, the school has no reason to have snow days, unless there's another reason not to, according to President Amy Ott.

Christian Life Schools: It will most likely have normal snow days, but leaders haven't had an official discussion about it, the principal said.

Rockford Lutheran: The school will not hold traditional snow days.

Stephenson County

Orangeville Community School District: The calendar has snow days built in and officials would need a board approval to make snow days into remote learning days. Officials haven't discussed plans yet, Superintendent Doug Deschepper said.

Pearl City Community School District: The school district plans on having remote learning days instead of snow days. It's in the process of getting board approval for that plan. The plan will be presented at the board meeting in October.

Freeport School District: The district will replace traditional snow days with remote learning days.

Boone County

We've reached out to Belvidere District 100 and haven't heard back at this time.

Ogle County

Oregon Community School District: School leaders have had preliminary discussions, but have not finalized any plans, according to a school district representative.

Meridian Community School District: Snow days will likely be remote learning days, a district representative said.

Lee County

Amboy School District: The decision is still up in the air, but based on how remote learning is going, officials lean towards remote learning days rather than traditional snow days, the principal said

Paw Paw Community School District: The school board has a meeting on Oct. 19 to discuss its plan for this winter, but it could depend on the situation of the severe weather day.

As mentioned, not every school we've reached out to so far has gotten back to us. We'll continue to keep reaching out to schools to see their plans and we'll update this article.



If we’re missing any places or any information need to be updated, please email us at news@wrex.com with the correct information.

This list will continuously be updated.