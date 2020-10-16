7-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 surpasses 5 percent in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois is continuing to see an increase in coronavirus cases.



On Friday, health officials announced another 4,554 cases of the virus, which is the highest one day amount since the pandemic began. However, the state says they processed 87,759 specimens since yesterday.



Health officials also reported 38 new deaths from the virus in the state. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 336,174 cases, including 9,165 deaths.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 5.1%. In Region 1, the rolling positivity rate is above 10%, according to IDPH, which could lead to new restrictions as soon as Saturday.



As of last night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.