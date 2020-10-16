 Skip to Content

3-year-old boy fatally shot at Rockford apartment building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at an apartment building in Rockford. Police Chief Dan O’Shea says it wasn’t a drive-by shooting Thursday. O’Shea spoke to reporters Friday. The chief says the shooting occurred inside a room, but he declined to share other details. A man who was present at the time was charged with gun crimes that were unrelated to the incident. A neighbor says the family moved in about six months ago. Lamar Glover says they were quiet and liked to barbecue. Glover says he “never heard any drama.”

