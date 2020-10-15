Wisconsin moves on without wondering what could have been

Wisconsin is trying not to think about its missed opportunity from last March as the Badgers seek to build on the momentum they established before the pandemic shut down the 2019-20 basketball season prematurely. The Badgers have begun preseason practice with virtually the entire nucleus of a team that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title but didn’t get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers had won eight straight games and seemed in position to make a deep NCAA Tournament run until the season ended in mid-March during the week of the Big Ten Tournament.