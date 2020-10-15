Winnebago County to allow indoor dining with restrictions in place

WATCH LIVE: Winnebago County Health officials provide an update on COVID-19 Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, October 15, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department says they'll allow indoor dining with several restrictions in place.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday.



Here's a look at the limited restrictions:

Allowing 25 people inside (if there's separate rooms, there can be 25 per room as long as there's separate air exchange)

Separate from outdoor dining

Must make reservations/parties no bigger than 6

Tables limited to 90 minutes

Tables must be separated by 6 feet

Dr. Martell says she encourages people to only go out with their family/people in their household.



Dr. Martell also says these new restrictions allow for easier cleaning and more air flow.



Restaurants can start following these new restrictions as soon as today, according to the health department. Businesses or restaurants not following these guidelines will be flagged by the health department.

Region 1 has been under new restrictions since Oct. 3, which closed indoor dining at bars and restaurants. However, not all businesses are following the new restrictions.

Twenty-six Winnebago County businesses, mostly restaurants, received a notice of non-compliance from the Winnebago County Health Department on the basis of not following protocol when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus.

Of the 26 businesses issued orders of non-compliance, 3 received orders Wednesday to close from the health department after after follow-ups revealed no effort to follow the executive order.

The following businesses were issued orders to close and voluntarily closed their doors for all business:

Doc's Diner, 6499 N 2nd St., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor service

Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 6246 E Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor service

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Rd., Loves Park, for failure to comply with face covering mandate

Leaders say the restrictions are subject to change following the state's guidelines. If Region 1's positivity rate is still at 8% on Saturday, Oct. 17, the state will step in and enforce more restrictions, which could include more businesses closing.

The City of Rockford is applying for a $900,000 grant to help restaurants and bars being impacted by COVID-19, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced on Thursday.