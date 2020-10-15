Wetter winter favored in the Stateline, according to NOAA

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued the 2020 winter outlook, which favors cool, wet conditions in the northern U.S., while the southern U.S. could see warmer and drier weather this winter. The Stateline may be on the wetter end of the scale according to NOAA's outlook.

La Niña in play:

With the La Niña climate pattern expected to last through this winter, the 2020 winter outlook reflects the usual influences of La Niña. This pattern usually brings colder and wetter than usual weather to much of the north. Warmer and drier weather usually sets up to the south.

La Niña is colder than normal waters near the Equator in the Pacific Ocean, usually during the winter. It's amazing to think the water temperature that far away from us has that much influence on our local weather.

No clear signal on temperature:

Warm than normal weather looks likely in the south and east, while the northwest looks colder than usual (credit: NOAA).

The Stateline doesn't get a clear indication of how temperature plays out this winter. Currently, we have equal chances of warmer, cooler, or near normal temperatures this winter. If anything, we may get a lot of back and forth between cold and warm weather between December, January, and February.

The southern and east U.S. likely get the warmer than usual weather over those three months. The far north and northwest usually get colder weather from La Niña.

One note- this is an average over the three months (December, January, and February). It won't be warmer or colder the whole time for certain spots. Rather, these locations may see more warmth or cold than usual.

Wetter winter?:

More precipitation than usual is possible from the northwest through the Midwest (credit: NOAA).

As for precipitation, the Stateline is favored to get a wetter than usual winter. La Niña often brings frequent storm systems to the Midwest, which ups the chances for wetter than usual weather.

For starters, the exact track of each weather system determines how much we may get for precipitation. If the storms keep tracking just out of our neck of the woods, we may not see a ton of precipitation. This is why we are favored to get wetter conditions, but not guaranteed yet.

Also, what we get for precipitation is determined by the storm track as well. If we keep ending up on the warm side of the track, we may get more rainfall this winter. Instead, we may get a lot more snow if we keep ending up on the cold side of the track. This is why we talk in terms of precipitation, but not snowfall. We could have a wetter than usual winter, but end up below average for snowfall.

Drought may worsen this winter from the Rockies to the southwest (credit: NOAA).

The southern U.S. looks to stay dry more often than not thanks to La Niña. This may not be a good thing- much of the western U.S. is in a drought. Drought conditions may expand or worsen this winter in the western U.S., meaning the extreme drought in spots won't go away anytime soon.

Updated forecast:

While we have a ways to go before getting into December, this is at least a little preview of what could be ahead. Remember, this is a general outlook for the 3 months, and not an indication of what may happen week-to-week.

If you were hoping for an exact snow forecast, you'll be out of luck. Snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance. Getting exact numbers months in advance won't happen.

The 13 Weather Authority will provide an update on the winter outlook as December draws closer. We'll take what NOAA issued, and provide extra insights for our local area. Our meteorologists will have a clearer picture of any other climate patterns that may pop up this winter closer to December as well.

