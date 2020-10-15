Walnut Acres to relocate 50 residents after increase in COVID-19 cases

FREEPORT (WREX) — Fifty Walnut Acres residents will be relocated by the end of the day on Thursday after an increase in COVID-19 cases at the nursing home.

According to Walnut Acres, all family members of the 50 residents have been notified.

Walnut Acres did not say where the residents will be relocated to or when it started the relocation process.

The nursing home said it's following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines and recommendations to curb the spread in the facility.

Some of those recommendations include:

Enhance infection control precautions

Screen residents, staff, and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms

No visitors

Group activities remain cancelled

Residents continue to eat meals in their rooms

Staff wear masks throughout the facility

Continue assessments of resident’s respiratory status and condition

Increase respiratory assessments of infected residents

Suspend all outdoor visits

"We will continue to proactively test, isolate and treat all remaining residents in the facility as needed and appropriate," a statement from Walnut Acres said. "We have open communication with IDPH to ensure safety of all staff residents and family members."