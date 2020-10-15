US warned Nevada not to use Chinese COVID tests from UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show U.S. diplomats and security officials privately warned the state of Nevada not to use Chinese-made coronavirus test kits donated by the United Arab Emirates. Nevada ultimately never used any of the donated 250,000 test kits, even after a public relations push just days before by the UAE and a shadowy Emirati company called Group 42 to publicize the donation in April. Questions remain why the U.S. urged Nevada not to do. The State Department now says the tests are not a “threat to safety.” President Donald Trump and his administration remain locked in a trade war with China.