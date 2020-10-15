UPDATE: 3-year-old boy who was shot in Rockford has died

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 3-year-old boy has died after he was shot in Rockford on Thursday morning, according to police.



Details on the shooting are limited, but Rockford Police say it happened in the 800 block of N. Court St. around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the boy was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital where he later died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

Rockford Police say several adults were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and will be interviewed by police. Authorities say none of the adults inside the apartment are considered suspects at this time.

When asked if it were a drive-by shooting, police say it's too early in the investigation to know.

When asked about recent gun violence in the city, authorities said during an impromptu press conference on Thursday it hits closer to home when a child is involved.

"When you see a young victim like this, it brings it closer to home and is more tragic," said Lt. Kurt Whisenhand with the Rockford Police Department.

Rockford Police say there are no suspects at this time and the shooting is under investigation.

This is now the 26th homicide in Rockford this year.