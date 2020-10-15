UN: Europe’s pandemic restrictions are absolutely necessary

LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization’s Europe office says the exponential surge of coronavirus cases across the continent has warranted the restrictive measures being taken. Dr. Hans Kluge called them “absolutely necessary” to stop the pandemic and warned that even more drastic steps could be taken in such “unprecedented times.” Kluge on Thursday called for countries and their citizens to be “uncompromising” in their attempts to control the virus. He said the coronavirus is now the fifth leading cause of death in Europe.