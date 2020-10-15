UN aid chief: Funding shortage cuts aid to 4 million Yemenis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief says a funding shortage has cut off aid to 4 million Yemenis, and experts are increasingly worried that “the window to prevent famine” in the war-torn country is closing quickly. Mark Lowcock told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that aid agencies are only reaching 9 million people a month, down from more than 13 million at the beginning of the year. “What is to be the fate of the 4 million we no longer have the money to help?” he asked. Lowcock said the U.N.’s $3.4 billion humanitarian appeal is only 42 percent funded.