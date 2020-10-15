France warns Turkey of EU sanctions over ‘provocations’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — France has warned Turkey that it could face European Union sanctions, after Ankara redeployed its search vessel on a new energy exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean. Speaking in Paris Thursday after a meeting of the French-German-Polish ‘Weimar Triangle,’ French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated the EU stance that unless Turkey shows “respect for the integrity of Greece and Cyprus” then the December European Council will consider initiating sanctions. Turkey’s redeployment reignited tensions with Greece over sea boundaries and energy drilling rights.