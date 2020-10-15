Taraji P. Henson to host ‘New Jack Swing’ podcast series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taraji P. Henson will host a new podcast series focused on the story behind the New Jack Swing music era. Wondery and Universal Music Group announced Thursday that Henson will host “Jacked: The Rise of New Jack Swing.” The six-part series will premiere Nov. 17 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Wondery App. The Oscar-nominated actor will also serve as a producer of the series, which is being dubbed as the “rise and eventual fall” the genre. The series will delve into the complex relationships between a group of teenagers from Harlem who created the musical sound. The story will involve “dashed hopes, jealousy, betrayal, drugs, hip-hop and rivalries.”