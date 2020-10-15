Tanzania asks for aircraft to battle fire on Mt Kilimanjaro

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s government is hoping helicopters and planes will help put out a fire raging on Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain. The minister for natural resources and tourism Hamisi Kigwangalla said on Twitter that he has asked for a helicopter with firefighting capability to assist the more than 500 volunteers currently battling the flames on the slopes of Mt. Kilimanjaro National Park. Kigwangalla said the fire has spread making it more difficult to control the blaze. The fire has burned 28 square kilometers (11 square miles) of vegetation and is very active in an area known as Kifunika Hill. Strong winds reignited the fires Thursday, causing huge flames that could be seen as far as 30 kilometers (18 miles) away in Moshi town.