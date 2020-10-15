Sweden wants to up defense budget due to regional tensions

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s left-leaning government has proposed a 40% increase for its defense budget from 2021-2025. The defense minister says the move comes because the region’s security policy situation “has deteriorated over time” as “a consequence of Russia’s actions.” The defense minister told a news conference Thursday that “it’s the largest increase in defense capability in 70 years.” The minister didn’t rule out an armed attack on Sweden. The minority government said it has the backing of the two smaller opposition groups. If approved, Sweden will have a third army brigade, equipped with artillery and several local defense battalions. In addition, the number of conscripts will increase.