Six Flags Great America reopening for ‘Holiday in the Park’

GURNEE, Ill. (WREX) — Six Flags Great America will reopen on November 27 for its third annual Holiday in the Park light experience. This will be the first time the theme park has been open to guests in 2020.

Guests visiting Holiday in the Park will experience:

Over two and a half million holiday lights to enjoy

Holiday light displays spread throughout the 300 acre property, created to keep guests moving and engaged

Outdoor entertainment designed for social-distanced, open-air viewing

Socially-distanced photo opportunities with costumed characters

Special seasonal treats available for purchase

In accordance with Illinois safety guidelines, the park will operate at reduced capacity levels and without rides. Reservations are required to attend.



Great America is also implementing extensive safety measures and hygiene protocols, like thermal imaging temperature checks seen at Hurricane Harbor Rockford this summer.



The event will open Friday, November 27 and run weekends and select weekdays through Sunday, December 27, 2020.



Click here to make a reservation and to see all of the safety measures Great America will be taking.