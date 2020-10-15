Priest gets federal prison for breaking into Navy base

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A 71-year-old Roman Catholic priest has been sentenced federal prison for breaking into a Navy submarine base in Georgia with a group protesting nuclear weapons. A judge on Thursday sentenced the Rev. Stephen Michael Kelly to 33 months in prison. Kelly was given credit for roughly 30 months he’s already spent behind bars awaiting trial and sentencing. Kelly and six fellow activists were convicted a year ago of trespassing, destruction of government property and other charges. The activists filmed themselves using wire cutters to enter a locked security gate at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in 2018. Defense attorneys had argued the activists shouldn’t be prosecuted because they acted on sincere religious beliefs.